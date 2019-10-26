Home

Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-1564
Lori STEWART Obituary
STEWART, Lori Ann 53 0f Englewood passed away October 19, 2019. She was born in Columbus, Ohio on May 18, 1966. Lori attended Grace Christian Center. She enjoyed gardening, watching movies and cooking. Lori was known as a caring and outgoing person, who loved her family very much. Animals were a big part of her life, especially her dogs and cat. She was preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Betty Stewart and her son Stephen Davis Brewington. Survivors include her step father Harold Mershon; sister Elevnah (Cleotis) Hatch; brothers Arlin Stewart, Reuben Mershon and Isaac Mershon; many nieces and nephews. A memorial service to honor Lori will be Sunday at 3:00PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME with Pastor Jim Martin officiating. Family and friends may call one hour prior to services. Memorial contributions are requested to the Dayton VA Hospital to help Homeless Veterans. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 26, 2019
