KNOX, Lorna Jean Age 58, died on Monday, May 25th, 2020 in the care of Good Shepherd Village Nursing Home. She was born May 15th, 1962 in Springfield, Ohio to Harvey and Levina (Linton) Clingenpeel. She was the youngest of 5 children. She is survived by her daughter; Natalie (Leathers) Deel, Jeff Deel and grandchildren; Alexander Deel and Karma Knox, her sister; Harvenna (Robert) Dyke and other sister; Cynthia (Lawrence) Leathers and a number of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her son; Anthony Knox, her mother and father, her brother; Harvey (Butch) Clingenpeel and her sister; Elsie Crabtree. Private services will be held. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 31, 2020.