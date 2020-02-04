|
LEE, Lorna J. Age 81 of West Carrollton, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Sycamore Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born on April 17, 1938 in Dayton, the daughter of the late Sterling & Lillian (Covington) Anderson. Mrs. Lee was a Secretary & Model for Reader's Digest for over 26 years; she enjoyed interior decorating, blue grass music, and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren who were the light of her life. Preceded in death by her son George D. Deaton, her brother Paul R. Anderson, infant brother Lloyd and infant sister Linda. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years Joe W. "Wally" Lee, her daughter Jody (James) Weist, step-daughter Leisa Lee, step-son Don Lee, sister-in-law Mina Anderson, 9 grandchildren Amber (Brian) Forer, Tiffany (Chris) O'Connor, Jordan (Paula Tarankow) Taylor, Dustin Brown, Matthew Deaton, Tia (Mickey) McCarguish, Theisen Lee, Jayme Weist & Nathan Lee, 5 great grandchildren Laylah, Dallas, Grayson, Brooks & Hayes, as well as numerous other relatives and many friends. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the Christ Commission Temple, 155 N. Main St., Camden, Ohio 45311 with Pastor Larry Davidson officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (2 hours prior to service) at the church. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the Christ Commission Temple in Lorna's memory. Arrangements entrusted to the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton. Please share condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 4, 2020