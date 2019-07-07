CHANNELL, Lorraine Rose Smejkal Born: March 21, 1923. Mom changed address June 14,2019 at 6:35pm. Our mother, passed divinely, peacefully in sleep at 96 yrs. Mom has 2 daughters, Kathleen Stahl, son in law, Paul, and Paula Channell. My sister wrote this: The fun times Mom made for the family are my most loving memories of her. She made all neighborhood pool parties happen at our home. Mom cooked, baked, entertained, loved gardening, nature,playing piano, an animals. Mom always took care of everyone else, before her. Mom orchestrated all the holiday parties. We had painted metal kitchen cabinet drawers. She would spray stencil them at Christmas with Santas, snowflakes, candy canes, etc Camping trips were so much fun. Mom outdid herself.We never needed anything because of our Mother. Mom brought home injured birds, treat them, set free. Our backyard became a bird cemetery, complete with bird funerals We always had pets. Mom took care of her own mother, blind and deaf. Gram-ma lived with us for 12 yrs. Mom saw to her ever need. All moms are amazing. We got the best one ever. Love you Mom, Paula. Our mom resided her last 4 years at Widows Home Of Dayton, making many friends, extended family. They adored and loved her. Mom touched the lives and hearts of many. Her memory, laughter, smile, will live on. Love, your daughters, Kathy and Paula, and son, Paul. Published in Dayton Daily News on July 7, 2019