Lorraine KOTLER

KOTLER, Lorraine Mandel Lorraine Mandel Kotler, transitioned out of her body at 7:50 am on July 4, 2020. Lorraine was born an identical twin on February 12, 1939, in Pittsburgh, PA. After working on a kibbutz in Israel for a year, she returned to Pittsburgh to earn her B.A. in education and a license to teach English and History. She married in 1960, and taught middle school English briefly before becoming pregnant. Lorraine followed her husband Jerry's career through five states, ultimately settling in Dayton, Ohio, in 1979. She received her M.S. in Library Science from the University of Toledo while living there. She was most intrigued by the computer science course she was required to take for that degree and, after moving to Dayton, she chose to pursue a second bachelor's degree in computer science, which she earned in her mid-forties at Wright State University. After that, she worked for several years as a senior software engineer for a Defense contractor. In that capacity, she discovered a need for competent technical writers, so she did that work for many more years. In retirement, she worked as a substitute librarian for Montgomery County. She was a lover of old movies and mental puzzles, and was a long-time subscriber to Games magazine. In her last days, it was all she wanted in the hospital. She and her husband watched Jeopardy religiously, Lorraine usually knowing more answers than most of the contestants. She was an amazing cook who would spend hours pitting the cherries her husband picked from his tree to make him cherry pies. Every pot of chicken soup she made was always "the best" according to Jerry, and her turkeys were never dry. Lorraine had such a big heart. When her daughter had friends who became homeless, Lorraine and Jerry never hesitated to take them in. She volunteered for many different organizations over the years, editing many newsletters, and giving to countless charities on a regular basis. She was an active life member of Hadassah, and a member of three local synagogues. Lorraine and Jerry did everything together. They were the first co-Presidents of what was then the Dayton Christian-Jewish Dialogue. They also took ballroom dance classes together for many years, and as life-long learners they both attended classes together in various subjects up until COVID. She is survived by her beloved husband, Jerry Kotler; her identical twin, Sandra Marcus (Steve); sister, Mona Abramowitz (David); daughter, Beth Fullenhull (Shlomoh); son, Michael Kotler (Hillary); many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends, as well as the light of her golden years, her only grandchild, Lily Fullenhull. A private graveside service was held on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Beth Abraham Cemetery with Rabbis Joshua Ginsberg & Leibel Agar and Cantor Andrea Raizen officiating. Because Lorraine was a life-long Democrat, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any democratic charity. Support of Amy McGrath's Senate campaign to stop Mitch McConnell would be especially appreciated. If you are apolitical or Republican, donations to Hadassah or the American Heart Association
would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, North Main Street Chapel.