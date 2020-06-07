WRIGHT, Lorraine Richardson Was born August 5, 1930, and departed this life on May 31, 2020, at the beautiful age of 89. A native Daytonian, she attended Dunbar High School. During her life she was employed in various organizations such as the University of Dayton, Good Samaritan Hospital and Trotwood Madison Schools in food service. Until her health declined, Lorraine was an active member of Deborah Chapter #19, Order of the Eastern Star, and the Daughter of Isis #65. An active member of the First Baptist Church, of Ridgewood Heights, she was a member of the Georgia Miller Matrons, for many years, and the Missionary and Mothers Board. She leaves to mourn one brother James (Jacqui) Richardson and three daughters, Shirley Ann (Nathaniel) Johnson, Sr., Carolyn E. Wright, and Roxanne D. Moon. Homegoing services will be held Monday, June 8, at 11 am, First Baptist Church, of Ridgewood Heights, 116 Hanover Ave., Dayton 45417, Rodney L. Cranford, Sr., Pastor. Family will receive friends one hour prior. Interment West Memory Garden. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 7, 2020.