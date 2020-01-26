|
DAVIS, Lorri Deane 67, of Springfield, passed away January 18, 2020 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born March 30, 1952 in Springfield, the daughter of Kenneth and Donna (Kearney) Kadel. Mrs. Davis enjoyed photography and loved doing weddings photos and graduation photos with her husband. She had been employed at National City Bank, Meijer's photo lab, Walmart photo lab and Villa Springfield. Lorri was also an avid Ohio State fan. Her most favorite past time was spending time with and spoiling her beloved grandchildren. Survivors include her loving husband of 18 years; Larry H. Davis, grandson and wife; Michael and Alexandria Mount, great granddaughters; Avary and Everly Mount, Beavercreek, sister; Jackie Soltz, Springfield, brother Eric Kadel, Springfield and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family from 5-6 p.m. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 26, 2020