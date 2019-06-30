Home

POWERED BY

Services
Herr-Riggs Funeral Home
210 S Main St
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 422-4545
Resources
More Obituaries for Lou MYGRANT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lou Ann MYGRANT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lou Ann MYGRANT Obituary
MYGRANT, Lou Ann Age 73, of Maineville, Ohio, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 at her residence. Among survivors is her son, Rick Mygrant and daughter, Beth Daulton. A gathering for family and friends, will be Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. at the Monroe First Church of God, 100 East Ave., Monroe, Ohio 45050, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Terry Ball officiating. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Her complete obituary may be seen at and condolences sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com
Published in Journal-News on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now