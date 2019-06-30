|
MYGRANT, Lou Ann Age 73, of Maineville, Ohio, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 at her residence. Among survivors is her son, Rick Mygrant and daughter, Beth Daulton. A gathering for family and friends, will be Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. at the Monroe First Church of God, 100 East Ave., Monroe, Ohio 45050, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Terry Ball officiating. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Her complete obituary may be seen at and condolences sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com
Published in Journal-News on June 30, 2019