HUGHES, Lou Cinda Age 75, of Spring Valley, passed away at her home on Saturday, June 8, 2019. She was born in Pennington Gap, Virginia on May 24, 1944 to the late Forester (Pete) and Opal Haynes. She was preceded in death by her sister, Linda Willis. She worked at Simpkins-Dellis Insurance company where she was a dedicated and valuable employee for over 30 years. She enjoyed gardening, tending to her flowers, sewing and being outdoors with her beloved dogs. She was a loving, mother, wife, sister & grandmother. Survived by her husband of 55 years, Ralph; son Shane Hughes (Susan) and grandchildren Mitchell, Griffin & Katie of Powell; sister Diana Morefield; brothers Denny Haynes & Bobby Haynes (Cecilia) of Virginia; Special niece Candance Morefield of Virginia, & numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Special thanks to sister-in-law Agnes Purkey & niece Karen Butler for their endless and tireless support. Friends and family may visit from 5-8 pm on Wednesday, June 12 at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to . Published in Dayton Daily News on June 10, 2019