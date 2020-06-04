Lou HIGGINS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lou's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HIGGINS, Lou Ann Passed away peacefully in her sleep, May 30, 2020. She was 95 years old. She was the proud mother of 6 children and her greatest love was her family. Lou Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her son, Jerome and daughter, Mary Jo. She is survived by sons, David (Janie), Terry, Bobby and daughter, Cindy (Craig) and her 12 grandchildren. Donations can be made to The Second Harvest Food Bank.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved