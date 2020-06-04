HIGGINS, Lou Ann Passed away peacefully in her sleep, May 30, 2020. She was 95 years old. She was the proud mother of 6 children and her greatest love was her family. Lou Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her son, Jerome and daughter, Mary Jo. She is survived by sons, David (Janie), Terry, Bobby and daughter, Cindy (Craig) and her 12 grandchildren. Donations can be made to The Second Harvest Food Bank.



