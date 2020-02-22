Home

Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
(513) 738-1414
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
Service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
7:00 PM
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
Lou SANDLIN Obituary
SANDLIN, Lou "Marlene" Age 78, of Okeana, Ohio passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Sycamore Medical Center in Miamisburg. She was born on November 22, 1941 in Hamilton, Ohio the daughter of Bud and Alberta (Brown) Jacobs. She graduated from Fairfield High School in the class of 1959. She married Robert "Bob" Sandlin and together they raised five children. Marlene was employed as a mail clerk for the U.S. Postal Service for many years. She was an avid sports fan and followed all the local teams. She loved spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed her trips to the casino with her friends, cooking for her family, and swimming and being poolside. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Bob Sandlin; four children, David Sandlin; Denise Sandlin, Duane (Melissa) Sandlin, and Doug (Mindy) Sandlin; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and many other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and one daughter, Donna Sandlin. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 5 pm until the time of the service at 7 pm. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 22, 2020
