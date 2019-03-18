ADAMS, Louella Jane "Lou" 77, of Springfield ended her trek on this earth Friday, March 8, 2019 in Springfield Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 18, 1941 in Springfield, Ohio the daughter of the late George and Jane (Yauger) Weaver. She married James "Jim" Adams in 1966. Lou would tell you she had "Gypsie in her blood", because she greatly adored traveling. Her and Jim spent a large portion of their lives together traversing the West/Southwestern region of the United States. Lou was very fond of Arizona in particular always longing to see one more desert sunset. She could tell stories for days about all the places she'd been and jobs she'd held throughout the 1970s and 1980s on their journeys West. For work Lou had done everything from running Caterpillar bulldozers to running cash registers in her lifetime. She had dogs and cats throughout her life and an immense love for animals. Lou is survived by her daughter, Sherry McCann; grandson, Steve (Lisa) McCann; and great granddaughter, Jayne McCann, all of Springfield, Ohio. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Jim Adams, in 2010; as well as, her brother, Thomas Weaver, in 2005. A celebration of Lou's life will be held Saturday, March 23 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Lacy's Sports Stop, 1520 Mitchell Blvd, Springfield, OH 45503. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of the Jerry W. Kinley Funeral Home. Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary