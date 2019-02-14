|
HAINES, Louella "Lou" Age 91 of Dayton, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019. Lou was a lifetime member of member of Polk Grove UCC, the NRA, and the Amateur Trap Shooting Association. She had a deep love for her family and appreciated the beauty of nature. She was an avid baseball fan who rooted for the Reds and worked as a greeter for the Dayton Dragons. She truly enjoyed living at Friendship Village, where she loved socializing with friends and playing dartball. Lou is survived by children: Audrey Romer, James Lock, and Nancy (Gayle) Weeks, step-children: Mike (Rena) Haines, Judy Sullivan, Becky Loer, Randy (Susan) Hathaway, Vicki (George) Reynolds, and Mary "Marnee" Hathaway, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, and friends. She is preceded in death by her previous husbands: Stanley Haines, Ted Hathaway, and Ralph Lock, parents: James and Doris Salsbury, brothers: Melvin Salsbury and James Salsbury, and sister: Phyllis Frampton. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 15, 2018 at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Rev. Bob Thorton officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 1:00 p.m. until time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's . Interment will be held at privately at New Market Baptist Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 14, 2019