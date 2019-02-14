HAINES, Louella "Lou" Age 91 of Dayton, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019. Lou was a lifetime member of member of Polk Grove UCC, the NRA, and the Amateur Trap Shooting Association. She had a deep love for her family and appreciated the beauty of nature. She was an avid baseball fan who rooted for the Reds and worked as a greeter for the Dayton Dragons. She truly enjoyed living at Friendship Village, where she loved socializing with friends and playing dartball. Lou is survived by children: Audrey Romer, James Lock, and Nancy (Gayle) Weeks, step-children: Mike (Rena) Haines, Judy Sullivan, Becky Loer, Randy (Susan) Hathaway, Vicki (George) Reynolds, and Mary "Marnee" Hathaway, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, and friends. She is preceded in death by her previous husbands: Stanley Haines, Ted Hathaway, and Ralph Lock, parents: James and Doris Salsbury, brothers: Melvin Salsbury and James Salsbury, and sister: Phyllis Frampton. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 15, 2018 at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Rev. Bob Thorton officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 1:00 p.m. until time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's . Interment will be held at privately at New Market Baptist Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary