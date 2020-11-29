1/
Louis AGOSTON
AGOSTON, Louis Francis

Louis Francis Agoston, 93, was called to rest early Thursday morning, November 19, 2020, at his home. He was born

September 21, 1927, to Louis and Vilma (Krafa) Agoston in Middletown, Ohio. Lou attended St. John's elementary school and graduated from Middletown High School. He earned a business degree from the University of Dayton and after his college graduation served in the Air Force. Lou became an

auditor for the Ohio Department of Transportation and served in that capacity for over forty years. Lou was a

longtime member of the Kiwanis Club and served terms as the East President. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Vilma Brumfield and Anna Burns. Mr. Agoston is

survived by his wife of 70 years, Theresa (Nori) Agoston; brother, John Agoston; brother-in-law, Fred (Sani) Nori and sister-in-law, Gloria (Ed) Drinnon; his 5 sons, Louis (Donna) Agoston, Vincent (Laurie) Agoston, Philip (Maria) Agoston, Gregory (Sandy) Agoston, and Michael (Jenny) Agoston; his 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday,

November 30, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Holy Family Parish - St.

John's Church, 1405 First Avenue, Middletown with Father John Civille as celebrant. There will be no visitations due to COVID-19. Funeral attendees will be required to wear a face covering. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark Street, Middletown, Ohio 45042. Please sign the guestbook at


WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



Published in Journal-News on Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
