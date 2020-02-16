|
CAVALLARO, Louis S. 90, of Springfield, passed away February 5, 2020 in San Jacinto, CA. He was born August 24, 1929 in Chester, WV the son of Gennaro and Mariangelia (Tridico) Cavallaro. Louis was a teacher at JVS and Clark State for 27 1/2 years retiring in 1991. He was a United States Army veteran serving from 1951 - 1953 in the Korean War. Louis was a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church and several organizations in Springfield including VFW #6450, FOE 397, American Legion #121, Postmaster Anthony Lodge #455 F&AM, Shrine Club and Mod-Tiques Auto Club. Survivors include his wife, Florine (Agostini); four children and spouses, Judith Cavallaro, San Jacinto, CA, Louis & Rusty Cavallaro, Jr., London, OH, Mariann & Nathan Setters, Springfield, OH and Christine Cavallaro, Ada, OH; and ten grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Mariangela Cavallaro, a brother, Phil and two sisters, Letizia and Rose. His visitation will be held on Monday from 4 -7 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday in St. Raphael Catholic Church. Burial will be in Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 16, 2020