|
|
DVORAK, Louis A. 87, of New Carlisle, Ohio passed away Friday, February 28, 2020. He was born February 27, 1933 in Utica, New York the son of the late Anthony & Pauline (Stawarz) Dvorak. He is survived by his children; Sharon & Chris Stevens, Gregory Dvorak, Theresa & Tim Kossler, Debra & Stephen Mills, Charles Dvorak; ten grandchildren, Brian, Michelle, Amy, Rebecca, Stephenie, Ashley, Matt, Robert, Jessica & Tiffany; eleven great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by, his ex-wife Caryl Dvorak; brothers; John, Joseph Frank & Edward Dvorak; sisters, Stephanie Rozanski, & Judy Rossiter. Louis was a Korean conflict Airforce veteran, retired from WPAFB in 1987. He was a member of the Clark Hollow Hunt Club, New Carlisle Sportsmen Club, and an avid member of SPARK (Society, Preservation, of Antique Radio Knowledge) radio club. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, and hearing what accomplishments his great grandchildren had achieved. Thank you to ALL the staff at Wooded Glen Nursing facility, and a special thanks to stna Jamie. Also thanks to ; especially nurse Cathy, and stna Megan Cunningham. A gathering of family and friends will be 10-Noon Saturday March 7, 2020 at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio with a Graveside service to follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 1, 2020