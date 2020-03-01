Home

POWERED BY

Services
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis DVORAK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis DVORAK


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis DVORAK Obituary
DVORAK, Louis A. 87, of New Carlisle, Ohio passed away Friday, February 28, 2020. He was born February 27, 1933 in Utica, New York the son of the late Anthony & Pauline (Stawarz) Dvorak. He is survived by his children; Sharon & Chris Stevens, Gregory Dvorak, Theresa & Tim Kossler, Debra & Stephen Mills, Charles Dvorak; ten grandchildren, Brian, Michelle, Amy, Rebecca, Stephenie, Ashley, Matt, Robert, Jessica & Tiffany; eleven great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by, his ex-wife Caryl Dvorak; brothers; John, Joseph Frank & Edward Dvorak; sisters, Stephanie Rozanski, & Judy Rossiter. Louis was a Korean conflict Airforce veteran, retired from WPAFB in 1987. He was a member of the Clark Hollow Hunt Club, New Carlisle Sportsmen Club, and an avid member of SPARK (Society, Preservation, of Antique Radio Knowledge) radio club. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, and hearing what accomplishments his great grandchildren had achieved. Thank you to ALL the staff at Wooded Glen Nursing facility, and a special thanks to stna Jamie. Also thanks to ; especially nurse Cathy, and stna Megan Cunningham. A gathering of family and friends will be 10-Noon Saturday March 7, 2020 at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio with a Graveside service to follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -