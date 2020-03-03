|
D'AUTREMONT, Louis G. Age 86, of Brookville, passed away at his home on Friday, February 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Nadine D'Autremont; parents, Roy & Edyth D'Autremont, sons, Bruce and Tim D'Autremont; great-granddaughter, Abby Lynn McBride; six half brothers and sisters. Louis was an avid golfer and loved the Masonic Lodge. He is survived by children, Christy (Richard) McBride, Douglas (Janet) D'Autremont, and Kim D'Autremont; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Lillie (Howard) Reynolds; numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Wed., March 4, from 5:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m. at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Thu., March 5, at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be sent to the Brookville Masonic Lodge #596, 259 Hay Ave, Brookville, OH. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 3, 2020