Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH 45309
(937) 833-2423
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH 45309
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:30 AM
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH 45309
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis D'AUTREMONT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis G. D'AUTREMONT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis G. D'AUTREMONT Obituary
D'AUTREMONT, Louis G. Age 86, of Brookville, passed away at his home on Friday, February 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Nadine D'Autremont; parents, Roy & Edyth D'Autremont, sons, Bruce and Tim D'Autremont; great-granddaughter, Abby Lynn McBride; six half brothers and sisters. Louis was an avid golfer and loved the Masonic Lodge. He is survived by children, Christy (Richard) McBride, Douglas (Janet) D'Autremont, and Kim D'Autremont; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Lillie (Howard) Reynolds; numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Wed., March 4, from 5:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m. at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Thu., March 5, at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be sent to the Brookville Masonic Lodge #596, 259 Hay Ave, Brookville, OH. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -