HOFFMAN, Louis I. Age 82, formerly of Dayton, died Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Columbus Ohio. Louis was a highly respected and very successful criminal defense trial lawyer for over 50 years in Dayton. He received the highest rating for ability and integrity from a national rating for 20 consecutive years, was a fellow of the Dayton Bar Association, an instructor of seminars for his fellow lawyers and an adjunct professor at the University of Dayton School of Law. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Lois, the love of his life. His sister, Sharon Hoffman Ringer also predeceased him. Louis is survived by his daughters, Jenny Hoffman of Baltimore, MD, Meredith Trabitz of Columbus and Betsy Hoffman of New York City: 3 grandsons, Sam, Evan and Zach Trabitz as well as his nephew Paul Ringer and his wife Joann and their daughter Sydney, and many loving cousins. Louis received his undergraduate and graduate degrees at The Ohio State University where he met his wife Lois. He had great respect for the law and for each of his clients. Above all, however, was his never ending love for his wife and family. Funeral service 2:00 PM Sunday, April 14, 2019 (TODAY) at Beth Abraham Cemetery Chapel, 1817 West Schantz Ave. with Rabbi Joshua Ginsberg & Cantor Andrea Raizen officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Planned Parenthood, The Ohio State University Moritz Law Public Service Law Center or Beth Abraham Synagogue in Louis's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, North Main Street Chapel. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 14, 2019