Louis IMUNDO Jr. Obituary
IMUNDO Jr., Ph.D. Louis V. Age 77 of Dayton, passed away, at home Saturday, November 2, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Carol; his 5 children and their spouses, Louis III and Jennifer, Larry, Leslie, Lisa and Jon Reno, Dan and Danielle, his 8 grandchildren Taylor, Kelsey, Layken, Nate, Sophia, Addie, Callie and TJ, his great granddaughter Amelia; and his brothers Rico and Marc, and many friends who will miss his outsized presence in their lives. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Geraldine and his parents Louis and Ursula. The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019 at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME FAR HILLS CHAPEL. Funeral service 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to or to the . Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 7, 2019
