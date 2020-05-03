Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
JOHNSON, Louis Vernon "Lou" 79, of Springfield, passed away April 30, 2020 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born February 22, 1941 in Pedro, Ohio, the son of Jess and Dorothy (Wilson) Johnson. Lou was a member of the Hillside Avenue Church of God. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and really loved to mow the grass. He had been employed for over 30 years at both Ohio Bell and the Clark County Sheriff's Department. Survivors include his loving wife of 27 years; Betty (Sheppeard) Johnson, two sons; Mike (Patricia) Johnson and Vernon (Angelic) Johnson, one step son; James Elmer Picklesimer (Joann Boldman), five grandchildren; Jennifer (James) Blank, Michael (Lindsey) Johnson, Ashley Dickerson, Alexis Dickerson and Meagan Davidson, seven great grandchildren; Samuel, Ethan, Oliver, Jacqueline, Ella, Claire and Miya, several nieces and nephews and his beloved bird; Reo. He was preceded in death by a brother; Glenn Johnson, Lou's twin sister; Linda Duey and his parents. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of Lou's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 3, 2020
