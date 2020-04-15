|
|
KLEPEC, Louis 77, passed away on April 10th at the Berkeley Retirement Community. Louis was born on May 21st, 1942 in Borst, Slovenia to the late George and Josephine Klepec. He attended Osnovna Sola Podzemelj, graduated in 1957 and then went on to study at Ljubljana's Auto Mechanic trade school. Louis served in the Yugoslav Army from 1962-1963. He made his way to America in 1965 and settled in Warren, Ohio. Soon after, Louis married Maria {Raic} on May 28th, 1966. Louis worked with his mechanical skills at Cerni Motors, GM Lordstown, Buick Youngstown and later was a service manager at Sims Buick in Warren, Ohio and BMW of Cincinnati before retiring in 2007. While at Buick Youngstown, Louis enjoyed building and was lead mechanic or a stock car at Sharon Speedway. He enjoyed playing golf at Walden Pond and making wine. Louis was a proud member of St. Peter and Paul Croatian Church in Youngstown, Ohio, Auto Racing Club of America, Belo Krajnski Club, Cleveland, Ohio, Veseli Slovenci Singing Group and helped start the Tony Klepec orchestra. He is survived by his wife, Maria, son and daughter in-law, Romano and Juliet (Fiehrer) Klepec, grandchildren Josephine, Elise, daughter and son in-law, Nancy and Tom Mitchel, his brother Anton Klepec, and sisters Anna Bell, Malka Molek. Louis was preceded in death by his sister Josephine Knez and brother Julius. Funeral services will be private. During this unprecedented COVID19 quarantine, the family suggests that nursing and medical donations be made to communityfirst.salsalabs.org. Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 15, 2020