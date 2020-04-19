|
|
LAUX Jr., Louis J. Age 90, died peacefully in his sleep on April 10, after several years of declining health. Lou was an active member of the Springfield Community. He was a Professor of Biology at Wittenberg University from 1959 to 1991, a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, and was active in environmental and community projects. He is survived by his loving wife Ann, his three children Renate (Neil) Bernstein, Chris (Gail) Laux and Erica (Bob) Parnisari and his four granddaughters and two sons-in-law, Anya Bernstein (Brandon Wlosinski), Sarah Laux Mace (Daniel), Lexi Bernstein and Caroline Parnisari. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter Samantha Laux. Arrangements are being handled by Jones Kenney Zechman Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church at a date to be determined later. Memorial donations may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, The Friends of Cedar Bog Nature Preserve, or other organizations that support the nature Lou loved. Please see https://www.jkzfh.com/ for more about Louis J. Laux.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 19, 2020