MCDORMAN, Louis Homer Age 49, of South Charleston, Ohio passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center after a brief illness. Louis Homer was born January 1, 1970 in Springfield, Ohio to Louis James McDorman and JaNelle (Rolfsmeyer) McDorman. He is a 1988 graduate of Southeastern High School and earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Wilmington College in 1992. Shortly after graduation, he worked at Hitch Feed Lots in Guymon, Oklahoma as a feed caller for five years before returning to work in partnership with his father on the family farm. Louis Homer was an avid car enthusiast and racing fan, attending the Indianapolis 500 each year and volunteering for over 15 years at the IndyCar GrandPrix of St. Petersburg, Florida. He was a competitive billiards player as well as an avid reader and student of politics and history. Louis Homer is survived by his parents Louis James and JaNelle of South Charleston, Ohio; his sister, Denise (Jason) McDermott of Mission Viejo, California as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 28 at 4 pm at Clifton Presbyterian Church located at 183 Jackson Street, Yellow Springs (Clifton), Ohio. Visitation with the family will begin at the church at 2:30 pm. Per the family's wishes, Louis Homer's legacy will live on in pursuit of medical research. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Clifton Presbyterian Church or a . Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 27, 2019