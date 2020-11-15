1/1
Louis MUHIC
MUHIC, Louis Anthony

Louis Anthony Muhic, age 81, of Oakwood, peacefully passed away with his loving daughter, Theresa and Dear friend, Mark Flannery at his side while listening to the word of God on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Although born in McKeesport, PA, Lou made his home in OH, after serving in the US Air Force. He then enjoyed his work at the University of Dayton Research Institute retiring after more than 30 years and went on to start his own business, Lunar Technology. Lou loved motorsports attending his first Indy 500 race in 1982 and went to 30 consecutive Indy 500 races thereafter. He also attended Formula One and NASCAR races. He loved sharing his racing passion with his grandson Mark. Lou loved to watch Jeopardy as well as listen to his grandson Mark playing his saxophone anywhere anytime.

Lou is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dottie and his precious daughters, Jenny Nostrom and Lisa Muhic. He is

survived by his loving devoted daughter, Theresa (Greg)

Gordon; and "Daddy Lou" daughter, Kathy McLean Webb; grandchildren, Mark Gordon and Sidney Nostrom. In recognition of Lou's charitable nature please make a donation to The Wounded Warriors Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516, in his memory. Visitation will be held from 10:30 am until 11:30 am on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. Graveside service with Air Force honors will follow at Woodland Cemetery.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 15, 2020.
