|
|
RUST, Louis E. 94, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Oakwood Village Retirement Community. Lou was born in Springfield, OH on October 3rd, 1924 to the late Verna (Johnson) and Granville Rust. After graduating from Springfield South High School in 1944, Lou went to work at International Harvester, where he worked for 38 years, retiring as a Tool-and-Die Engineering Consultant. He previously held the position of mechanical engineer. Lou also was a lifetime member of the Elks and of Grace United Methodist Church -- in the basement of which he first met his wife Dorothy as teenagers over a spirited game of ping-pong. A natural athlete, he enjoyed both bowling and golf in his leisure hours; he was especially passionate about golf, and among his many accomplishments, he was proud of his two official holes-in-one. In his retirement, Lou also became an avid gardener and a talented baker, much to the delight of the many family members, friends, and strangers who were lucky enough to taste his cookies. In death, he rejoins his beloved wife and best friend of 68 years. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy (Smith) Rust; his sister and brother-in-law, Hazel (Rust) and Lester Lemaster; his brother-in-law, Charles Krietz and his nephew, Charles Krietz II. He is survived by his daughter, Deborah L. Freeman (Timothy) and his granddaughters, Meghan Freeman and Meredith Freeman-Wu (Stephen). Services will be held on Saturday, July 27th at 2:00PM at Jones Kenney Zechman Funeral Home at 1002 East High Street, Springfield, OH 45505 with Rev. Vicki C. Downing officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Private entombment will be in Rose Hill Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or in Lou's memory. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on July 26, 2019