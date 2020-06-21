Louis SCOTT
SCOTT, Louis Gene "Louie" Age 73, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away June 13, 2020. There will be a celebration of Louie's life held Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the VFW, 5441 Marina Drive, West Carrollton, Ohio, 45449, at 5:00 pm. If you'd like to make a donation in Louie's name, please make it out to a charity of your choice. For complete remembrances and condolences, please visit www.routsong.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News from Jun. 21 to Jul. 12, 2020.
