Louis SCOTT

SCOTT, Louis Gene "Louie" Age 73, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away June 13, 2020. There will be a celebration of Louie's life held Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the VFW, 5441 Marina Drive, West Carrollton, Ohio, 45449, at 5:00 pm. If you'd like to make a donation in Louie's name, please make it out to a charity of your choice. For complete remembrances and condolences, please visit www.routsong.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Jun. 21 to Jul. 12, 2020.