Louis SCOTT
SCOTT, Louis Gene "Louie" Age 73, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away June 13, 2020. There will be a celebration of Louie's life held Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the VFW, 5441 Marina Drive, West Carrollton, Ohio, 45449, at 5:00 pm. If you'd like to make a donation in Louie's name, please make it out to a charity of your choice. For complete remembrances and condolences, please visit www.routsong.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News from Jun. 21 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Celebration of Life
05:00 PM
VFW
Funeral services provided by
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH 45429
(937) 293-4137
June 21, 2020
So sorry for the loss of Louis Scott,he was a man of smiles!! I knew Louis at Legion post 619 when they would stop by from the V.F.W. post in West Carrollton. Got to know him and his veteran buddies!! He will be missed by all who knew him!! God Bless Louis and family at this time of sorrow!!
John Grubb
Friend
