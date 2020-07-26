1/1
Louis WHITE
WHITE, Louis B. Age 88, transitioned peacefully July 19, 2020, at his residence, with his family at his side. Preceded in death by his parents, Oscar Sr. and Gennie White; brothers, Benjamin, James (Margaret), Oscar Jr., Saylor; sisters, Mozell Beckham (Elmore), Lady Bird, Susie Mae Peoples (Robert), Lucille Andrews (Isaac), Retha Bostick (Taylor), Cora Dell Holland (James), Verna Crafter; devoted wife, Mary Mildred White; grandson, Shemaiyah White. Louis is survived by his children, Kathy Brihm (John), Wanda "Michele", Ludwig "Lovette", Louis "Vincent" (Jenny), Terence, Timothy, and Michael (Doretha); 18 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; a devoted host of nieces, nephews and dear cousins. Homegoing service 12 noon Thursday, July 30, at Maranatha Worship Centre, 4501 Wolf Road. Visitation 11 am-12 pm. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Maranatha Worship Centre
JUL
30
Service
12:00 PM
Maranatha Worship Centre
Funeral services provided by
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
