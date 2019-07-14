WOEHL, Louis Eugene "Big Lou" Of Clay Township, Ohio passed away on July 8, 2019 at the Dayton VA Hospice. Lou was born June 1, 1928 in Paola, Kansas to Gus and Mary Woehl. Lou was preceded in death by his parents Gus and Mary Woehl. Lou was survived by his wife of over 70 years Carolyn Woehl; His three sons Gregory (Carol) Woehl, Louis Eric (Kim) Woehl and Andrew (Rebecca) Woehl; His seven grandchildren Jake Woehl, Lindesy Woehl, Samantha (Brandon) Swory, Kristin Woehl, Patrick Woehl, Lauren Woehl and Katie- Ann Woehl; His three great grandchildren Emma Sowry, Quinn Woehl,and Ezera Sowry. Lou enlisted in the Army Air Corp at the age of 17 to serve in World War Two. He married his Wife Carolyn in 1949 in Bloomington, Illinois. At the age of 33 he moved to Dayton, Ohio to work at McCall's Publishing. Lou enjoyed traveling across the USA and Canada as well as Europe. During his retirement he enjoyed driving his Ford truck to the farm and riding his John Deere. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at St. Paul's Catholic Church (1000 W. Wenger Rd., Englewood). Interment will immediately follow at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Monday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Memorial contributions may be made to Victory Ridge Hospice. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kindredfuneralhome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on July 14, 2019