BONER, Louisa D. 86, of Springfield, passed away on July 25, 2019 in the Springfield Masonic Community. She was born on January 9, 1933 in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Edwin Maurer and Nancy (Merryman) Schlenker. Lou worked as a registered nurse for over 45 years before her retirement. She was a devoted mother and caregiver at heart, serving as a Girl Scout leader, Sunday school teacher, 4-H leader, and was always willing to help those in need. Lou is survived by three daughters, Sheryl (Ed) Chen, Dedee (Mick) Bowlen and Terri (Phil) Campbell; grandchildren, Tyler and Jerrin Ogden, Asa and Devin Chen, Kym and Carly Bowlen, and Kristin Campbell; great grandchildren, Brayden, Emerson and Kayla. She is also survived by one brother, M. George Maurer. Lou was preceded in death by her son Bruce Boner; and siblings, Edwin "Bud" Maurer, Carl Maurer and Judith Talbot. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be expressed to Lou's family by visiting www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on July 30, 2019