Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
508 E Linden Ave
Miamisburg, OH 45342
(937) 866-3373
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
508 E Linden Ave
Miamisburg, OH 45342
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
508 E Linden Ave
Miamisburg, OH 45342
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Mt. Pleasant Cemetery
Middletown, OH
View Map
Louise BOTTS


1924 - 2019
Louise BOTTS Obituary
BOTTS, Louise 95, Miamisburg, died Friday September 6, 2019 after a lengthy illness. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Osmyn Botts. Louise was born April 28, 1924 in Middletown, Ohio to the late Reverend John T. and Edith (Sorrell) Williams. Louise had three sisters and one brother. Mildred Eisele, Helen Swim and Hannah Wells and Reverend Rodney Williams. Mildred and Hannah preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Randy (Mary Jo) Botts and Ginger Botts; grandchildren, Steven (Kim) Botts, Jennifer Botts, Stephanie (Francisco) Lopez, Laci Louise, Jeremy and Donnie; great-grandchildren, Tiffany, Ryan, Kyle, Emma, Anna and Sydney; great-great-grandchild, Easton. She also leaves a large loving family. Louise graduated from Frenchburg High School, Kentucky and Moorehead State College. She taught elementary school for 39 years in rural Menifee County Kentucky and Miamisburg City Schools. She loved God and her family. Enjoyed traveling the world, music, dancing and sports. She was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday in the GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday September 13, 2019. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 10, 2019
