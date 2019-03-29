|
CASEY-NEILSON, Mrs. Louise V. Age 71 of Dayton, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at her residence after a lengthy illness. Venita was born on December 24, 1947 in the small (now abandoned) coal mining town of Stotesbury, WV to Constance and Mary (Coleman) Casey. She was a faithful member of the First Thessalonian Missionary Baptist Church. Venita was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings Charles Casey, Elizabeth Brown, Delores Casey and Imogene Casey. She is survived by her loving husband James Neilson, children Nicole and Derrick Starling, grandson Casey Staring; siblings Frank Casey, Vivian Harmon (Thomas), Barbara Casey, Wayne Casey (Linda) and Wanda Denegal (Jimmy) and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. A memorial service will held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 12:30 p.m., at the First Thessalonian Missionary Baptist Church 30 S. Oberlin Ave.,Dayton, Ohio 45427. The Reverend Dr. Clifford Ballard, officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends beginning at 11:30 a.m., at the church. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME 3924 W. Third St. www.loritts-neilson.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 29, 2019