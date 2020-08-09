1/1
Louise FOLAND
1937 - 2020
FOLAND, Louise Rose Louise Rose Foland, 83, of Springfield, passed away August 6, 2020, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 7, 1937, in Brockton, MA, the daughter of Kenneth and Rose (Martin) Allen. Mrs. Foland enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with her loving family. She is survived by four children, Mark Foland, Kevin(Vanessa) Foland, Bobby (Lisa) Foland and Karen Leach-Foland; grandchildren, Teresa, Jeremy, Chad, Taylor, Libby, Mitchell, Katrina, Josh, Brandon, Casey and Patience; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two sisters, Pat Larson and Lorraine Fisher; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eldin "Abe" Folden; a brother, Kenneth Allen; and her parents. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2:00PM until 4:00PM on Saturday, August 15, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Please wear a mask. Contributions may be made to Louise's family. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com

Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
