JONES, Louise H. 88, of Hamilton Ohio passed away on April 2nd 2020. She was born on April 10, 1931 to Grover and Myrtle Jones. She worked as an inspector at General Electric in Evendale for 38 years. Louise is survived by her niece, Joyce Moore; her nephew, Terry Parker; her cousins, Dorianne Hooper, Jackie Grant, and Sharon Grosse. She was proceeded in death by her parents, two sisters and two brothers. A private service was held for the immediate family on April 6th at Rose Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 7, 2020