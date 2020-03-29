|
KUGLER, Louise 91, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Robert "Blondie" Kugler; parents Orville and Lucile (Davidson) Gahm, and step-mother Mima (Dixon) Gahm; brother Orville Jr. (Velma) Gahm. She is survived by her three sons and daughters-in-law Dane and Amy of Springfield, Clark and Terre of Maineville, and Bret and Janet of Omaha, NE; seven grandchildren Trent (Mayme), McKenzie, Alex, Josh, Andrew (Kate), Shelby, and Lexie. She was a graduate of Springfield High School, worked in the county auditor's office, and then became a stay-at-home mom and permanent volunteer in PTA, boosters, and band parents at Kenwood, Franklin, and South High. She also worked part-time at Kugler's TV, and would later retire from employment with the Adventurous Child. She and her husband traveled the country extensively together to find lighthouses, seashores, and more. After her family, her enjoyment came from reading, hiking, gardening, and all things nature. Due to the complexity of the times, there will be a gathering of immediate family officiated by David Augustus. Her burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Contributions may be made to the Good Samaritan Outreach Center, 427 W. Washington St., Springfield, Ohio 45506 or a . Expressions of sympathy may be left to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 29, 2020