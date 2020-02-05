|
|
McNELLY (Hull), Louise Kathryn 93, of Brookville, passed away Sat, Feb 1, 2020 after a brief illness. She was married to Robert R. McNelly in 1946. They enjoyed camping and traveling together. They visited all 50 states, 23 countries, and all 7 continents. Louise is survived by daughter Margaret (Paul) Hawvermale, grandchildren Russ (Valerie) Hawvermale and Sarah (Chris) Helsinger, great-grandchildren Grant and Lindie Helsinger and Carson and Evan Hawvermale. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, of 61 years, parents George and Anna (Hay) Hull, sister Mildred (Hull) Peters and brother Lowell Hull. Louise was a long-time resident of Perry Township and life-long member of Eversole Church of the Brethren where she played piano for over 80 years. She graduated from Dixie High School in 1944, attended Manchester College, and received bachelor's and master's degrees from Miami University. Louise was a teacher and administrator for 31 years at Farmersville and Valley View Schools. A private graveside service will be held for family. Contributions may be made to the Dixie High School Scholarship Fund, New Lebanon, Ohio in memory of Louise or to your favorite animal welfare organization. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 5, 2020