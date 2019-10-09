|
|
MILDRUM, Louise Long-term resident of Kettering, passed away suddenly on October 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Herbert F. Mildrum; daughter Annette; son Michael, and parents Olga and Leonard Bergstrom. Louise is survived by daughter Cheryl and her husband Bruce; granddaughter Claire Nitz and great grandsons Bergen and Asher, grandson Alec Westwater and great grandson Luca, and granddaughter Claudia Plumley and her husband Thad. Also survived by her brother Charles Bergstrom and wife Tammy, and sister Dorothy Fisk. Funeral Service will be at Westbrock Funeral Home on Thursday, October 10 at 1:00 pm at 5980 Bigger Road in Kettering. Interment will be at Woodland Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Cox Arboretum Foundation.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 9, 2019