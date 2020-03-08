Home

More Obituaries for Louise MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise MILLER

Louise MILLER Obituary
MILLER, Louise 1/27/1937 to 2/17/2020 Louise (Estelle) Miller passed away peacefully at the age of 85. She was the daughter of Dorothy Schwartz and Estille Mullins. She had two daughters, Vivian (Rene) Crooks and Rhonda J. Miller (deceased). She worked at Bonanza Steakhouse as General Manager, Grace Chapel as Secretary, K-Mart Foods as Head Cashier, and Frischs as Lead Carhop. A Memorial Service will be held at the original Grace Chapel at 729 Campbell Ave. in Hamilton, OH on March 14th from 2 to 5 pm. In lieu of flowers, please give memorial donations to Samritanspurse.org/donate Come celebrate the life of a good woman and a faithful servant of God.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 8, 2020
