Louise NUSS
NUSS (Travers), Louise

96, of Springfield, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020. She was born on February 26, 1924, in Dunkirk, OH, but raised in Kenton, OH. She was a

member of St. Teresa Catholic Church where she was an avid volunteer for many years and was also known as "Our Lady of the Linens." Survivors

include, two daughters, Barb (Tim) Schillhahn, St. Louis, MO, and Trish (Mike) O'Brien, Springfield; a son in law, Jim Kearns, Centerville, OH; 5 grandchildren, Erin Murphy, Tara and Lisa Schillhahn, Ted Kearns and Casey O'Brien; 4 great-grandchildren, luke and Marua Murphy, Claire and Graham Kearns; a sister-in-law, Joann Nuss; a brother-in-law, Dick Nuss; and a large family of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed (2003), a daughter, Nancy KEARNS (2005) and a grandson, Casey Schillhahn (1978). Private services were held Friday in St. Bernard Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society. Arrangements are being handled by the CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 15, 2020.
