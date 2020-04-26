Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH 45377-2123
937-898-4634
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise SOUTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise SOUTH


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise SOUTH Obituary
SOUTH, Louise M. Age 93, of Englewood, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Grace Brethren Village in Englewood. She was born January 8, 1927 in Montgomery Co., Ohio to the late Forest L. & Anna (Banzer) Myers. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Carl; and three sisters, Ida McCoy, Rita Baker & Marguerite Howard. Louise was a member of St. Christopher Catholic Church and retired as a Dispute Resolution Specialist with DP&L. She is survived by her daughter Melinda Tigner (James), step-son Larry D. South; grandchildren, Brian South, Aaron & Dana Cain and Trenton Tigner; one great grandchild, Bentley; one brother, Joseph Myers (Nita); nephew, Joseph Myers (Lisa), niece Kathy Simpson (Willie). Interment was in Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated when the Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted. Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -