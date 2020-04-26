|
SOUTH, Louise M. Age 93, of Englewood, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Grace Brethren Village in Englewood. She was born January 8, 1927 in Montgomery Co., Ohio to the late Forest L. & Anna (Banzer) Myers. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Carl; and three sisters, Ida McCoy, Rita Baker & Marguerite Howard. Louise was a member of St. Christopher Catholic Church and retired as a Dispute Resolution Specialist with DP&L. She is survived by her daughter Melinda Tigner (James), step-son Larry D. South; grandchildren, Brian South, Aaron & Dana Cain and Trenton Tigner; one great grandchild, Bentley; one brother, Joseph Myers (Nita); nephew, Joseph Myers (Lisa), niece Kathy Simpson (Willie). Interment was in Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated when the Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted. Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 26, 2020