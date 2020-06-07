Louise STEPHENSON
STEPHENSON, Louise J. Age 105, a lifelong resident of the Dayton area, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Bethany Village. Through the years Louise was an avid bridge player and enjoyed knitting caps for the premature babies and chemotherapy patients at Kettering Hospital. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Carl M.; two brothers and their wives, Paul & Evelyn Johnson, Robert & Martha Johnson. Louise is survived by her son & daughter-in-law, Jim and Cyndy Stephenson of Melbourne, FL; daughter & son-in-law, Barbara & Mike Moore of Bluffton, SC; grandchildren, Jonelle & Al Ware, Jason & Kim Stephenson, Nathan & Catherine Stephenson; great grandchildren, Aidan, Andrea & William Stephenson; and many other relatives. Private funeral services and interment will be held at Woodland Cemetery. A Celebration of Louise's Life will be announced at a future date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 7, 2020.
