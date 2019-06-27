Home

Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH 45377-2123
937-898-4634
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH 45377-2123
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Tipp City, OH
Louise STEWART Obituary
STEWART, Louise E. Age 70 of Dayton, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 after a brief illness. Louise was born May 2, 1949 in Dayton, Ohio, daughter of the late Harold A. & Velora M. Lee. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Tipp City, and was a retired registered nurse with the Dayton VA Medical Center. Louise is survived by her beloved husband of 50 years, James; 2 children, Priscilla Bish (Kevin) and John Stewart (Christine) and ten grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am, Monday, July 1, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Tipp City with Rev. Fr. Vonderhaar officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Park Cemetery, Beavercreek. The family will receive friends on Sunday afternoon, June 20 from 2-4 pm at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 27, 2019
