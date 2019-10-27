|
TAULBEE, Louise Of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019, at the age of 91. She was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter - Day Saints, and was baptized by her uncle, Taulbee Shrout as a child. She held different jobs at different points in her life, including sewing parachutes during the war. But for the most part, she was a homemaker, married to William (Bill) Taulbee, who preceded her in death in 1983. They raised 2 daughters, Lila Terzo and Sandra (Bob) Figg. She had 3 grandchildren, Matthew (Debby) Figg, Elise Ainslie and Aimee Terzo and a great granddaughter, Avery Ainslie. She was the 8th of 9 children. She was preceded in death by her siblings, John Henry, Calvin, Palmer, Carl, Bill, Mary Opal and Ewell with one surviving sibling, her sister, Jewell. There are many nieces and nephews both passed and surviving. In her later years, she enjoyed socializing and dancing to country music at the Senior Citizens in Hamilton and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. One of her most important interests was her pets. She took in animals in need of a home, and gave them one. She enjoyed the wildlife in her back yard where the birds, squirrels and rabbits all gathered together, like in a fairy tale garden, and waited for her each day. She enjoyed reciting the poem "There Are Fairies at the Bottom of My Garden" to her grandchildren. Services will be at the Colligan Funeral Home, 437 South 3rd Street, Hamilton. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 11 AM with funeral service following at 12 noon, officiated by Elder Nelson Young, husband to special niece, Dollie. Burial in Rose Hill Burial Park.Online condolences to www.colliganfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 27, 2019