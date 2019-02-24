Home

Loupche L. Prculovski

Loupche L. Prculovski Obituary
PRCULOVSKI, Loupche L. 60, of Springfield formerly from Macedonia, immigrated to the United States in 1968 and became an American citizen. He was a student of Springfield North High School and graduated in 1978. He passed away on February 22, 2019 at the Mercy Health Springfield Regional Medical Center, after a long and ferocious battle with cancer. He was born on October 10, 1958 in Resen, Macedonia of Europe, the son of Evda and Pere Prculovski. Loupche (AKA) Big Lou, spent his favorite past time with his friends and family members; parents Pere and Evda Prculovski; brother Dimce (AKA) Jim (Snezana); nephews Robert (Elizabeth) and Daniel (Chelsea); great nieces Raeann, Makayla, Kiley and Annabelle. He will always be remembered as the biggest fan of The Ohio State and the man of cleanliness among ourselves, we called him Sparkle. He was employed at the Houston Machine Products. He will be greatly missed. Services to honor Loupche will be Tuesday at 1:00PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME with Father Yakov Rohrer officiating. Visitation will begin at Noon on Tuesday. Entombment to follow in Ferncliff Mausoleum. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 24, 2019
