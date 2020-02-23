|
|
CAMPBELL, Lowell D. Beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 83 at Fort Hamilton Hospital, Wednesday, February 19, 2020. He was born December 31, 1936 to Forrest D. Campbell and Miriam (Schwarzstrauber) Campbell in Hamilton, Ohio. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lillian Campbell, his three daughters, Amy Michael (Doug Hall), Julie Dennis and Ellie Campbell (Don Eidam), his sister, Sue Cornett and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Alison Michael, Abby Brooke, Emily Dennis, Madie Eidam, Luke Eidam and Josh Eidam and five great grandchildren. Lowell graduated from Hamilton High School in 1955. He attended The Ohio State University and the University of Cincinnati and graduated from the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science in 1964. He was the proprietor and funeral director of Campbell Funeral Home for many years, as well as a funeral director and embalmer for Colligan Funeral Home until his retirement in 2002. In his retirement, he enjoyed his time working as a ranger at Potter's golf course until early 2019. In his lifetime, Lowell was a loyal member of the YMCA, an avid runner who completed many races and two marathons. He loved spending time with his family and many friends, playing golf, as well as cheering for his Ohio State Buckeyes - Go Bucks! Everyone who met Lowell immediately loved him. We will all miss his humor, kindness and wit. His family will miss him terribly. The family is planning a celebration of life in the weeks to come.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 23, 2020