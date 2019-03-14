Home

ELAM, Lowell D. 81 of Germantown, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 8, 2019 in . He was born on March 6, 1938 in South Charleston, Ohio and survived by two daughters, Angela McMahan in South Carolina, and Laura Pavlech in Virginia, as well as a sister Rosemary, 3 nieces and 5 nephews. Lowell enjoyed the outdoors and spent a good portion of his life, traveling the country and working in many of our National Parks. He was a writer and avid reader, well versed in Tolkien and Terry Pratchett. Those who knew him well, can easily imagine him now, dwelling among the Hobbits in the Shire, or in Discworld on the back of a giant turtle, floating through space. Lowell often stated that he was a law abiding citizen, who willingly obeyed every single law that he agreed with. He was loved dearly and will be missed by many. At his request, there will be no formal service. Or, in his words, "none of that silliness that humans often do".
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 14, 2019
