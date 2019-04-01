Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Rose Hill Funeral Home
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Rose Hill Funeral Home
GOUGE, Lowell T. Age 82, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019. He was born on March 18, 1937 in East Bernstadt, Kentucky to the late John and Grace (Blair) Gouge. Lowell married Gladys Napier on October 17, 1954 in London, Kentucky. He was the owner and operator of Gouge Plumbing for over 50 years, before retiring. Lowell enjoyed gardening, wood working, and spending time with his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Gladys; children Gary (Brenda) Gouge, Tom (Connie) Gouge, Jeff Gouge; grandchildren Rachael, Melissa, Wesley; great granddaughter Tiffany; brother Roger (Rosemary) Gouge; many nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. Lowell was preceded in death by his seven siblings. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude or Shriner's. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 12pm until 2pm at the Rose Hill Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow on Wednesday at 2pm at the funeral home. www.rosehillfunerals.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 1, 2019
