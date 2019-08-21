|
JACKSON, Lowell Russell Age 95 of Hamilton, Ohio, formerly a longtime resident of Ross, passed away on August 19, 2019. He was born in Dearborn County, Indiana on October 18, 1923 the son of Floyd and Nora (Bonham) Jackson. Lowell was the 6th generation born to the pioneer family who settled on Jackson Ridge in 1810. He was educated in the Bright Schools and went on to work for Fisher Body for almost 40 years, retiring in 1990. He was a former longtime member of the Ross Twp. Volunteer Fire Department, where he served as the Treasurer for thirty five years. On September 23, 1944 at the Methodist Church in Bright, Indiana, Lowell married Mary Juanita Sefton and together they had three children. He is survived by his children, Sharen (Jamie) Hafner, Pamela Jackson, and Kelly (Marilyn) Jackson; grandchildren, Carolyn Hafner (Kelly) Gaffney and Shadrach (Jaime) Jackson; great grandchildren, Kathleen and Daisy Gaffney, Taylor (Sam) Poetter and Daulton Keib, and Rylyn Jackson; and many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Juanita; one granddaughter, Keisha; brother, Stanley Jackson; and two sisters, Alta Mae and Ruby Hart. A visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Rd. Ross, OH on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 5:00 8:00 PM. Funeral Service will be held at Lindenwald United Methodist Church, 3501 Pleasant Ave, Hamilton, OH 45015 on Friday at 12:30 PM. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lindenwald United Methodist Church. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 21, 2019