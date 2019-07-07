KETRING, Lowell "Reed" 88, of Winchester, IN passed away Wednesday evening, June 26, 2019 at Randolph Nursing Home of Winchester, IN. He was born April 27, 1931 in Arba, IN the son of Everett Lee and Ethel Besse (Thorpe) Ketring. He honorably served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. Reed retired in 1986 after 17 years as Manager/Vice President with Key Bank. He was a member of the Winchester Friends Church. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving wife of 68 years, Mary; two sons, Alan Ketring (wife, Phyllis) of Columbia, MO and Terry Ketring of Winchester, IN; and many other family members The family has elected to have services at a later date. Cremation was selected. Burial will be at Fountain Park Cemetery of Winchester, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to Winchester Friends Church, 124 E. Washington St., Winchester, IN 47394. Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thomas Memorial Chapel of Lynn, IN has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfuneralhomes.com Published in Dayton Daily News on July 7, 2019