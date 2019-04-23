MILLER, Lowell Edward Age 93, of Dayton, OH passed away on Saturday April 20, 2019. He was born in Springfield, Ohio to the late Walter and Thelma Miller. He is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Miller and daughter, Barbara Rowe. He is survived by sons and daughters in-laws, Richard and Debra Miller, Craig and Susan Miller; his grandchildren, Meredith O'Brien (Eric), Ben Miller (Jacci), Jordan Rowe, Logan Rowe (Lauren), Morgan Rowe, Allison Grieves (Darren), Elizabeth van Duin (Rick), Sarah Miller and great grandchildren Max Miller, Olivia Miller, Alton Grieves and Declan O'Brien. Lowell served in the U.S. Navy from 1943-46 and was stationed in the Philippines. Lowell met Joyce after returning from the service and they were married for over 58 years until her passing in 2006. He graduated from Marquette University with a degree in Electrical Engineering and worked at Delco Products until he retired after 35 years of service in 1988. Lowell was an active member of Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beavercreek, Ohio. After retirement, he enjoyed playing golf and traveling. Funeral service will take place at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church 5475 Brand Road, Dublin, Ohio 43017 on Saturday, April 27, 2019 where the family will receive friends from 9:3010:30 with funeral service beginning at 10:30. Burial will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Cemetery in New Carlisle. In lieu of flowers, friends and family are ask to consider memorial contributions in the name of Lowell Miller to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. The Tidd Family Funeral Home, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, OH 43026 (614)-876-1722 assisted the family. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to send condolences. Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary